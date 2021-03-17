Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Avista worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avista by 3,067.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

