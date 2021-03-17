Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.41 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

