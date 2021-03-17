Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,993 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,645,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CATY stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

