Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.53 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

