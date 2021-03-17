Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.84 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Genpact worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

