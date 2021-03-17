Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Quaker Chemical worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $241.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.87. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

