Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 225.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 184.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

