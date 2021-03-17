Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,972 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of MDC opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.