Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,511 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of iRhythm Technologies worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,936,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $358,000.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,143,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

