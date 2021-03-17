Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,105 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Wolverine World Wide worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold a total of 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $455,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

