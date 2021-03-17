Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 29,357 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

