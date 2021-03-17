Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,851 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Cantel Medical worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CMD stock opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

