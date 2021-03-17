Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,726 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of LivaNova worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.