Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of NorthWestern worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

