Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Arcosa worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcosa by 714.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $10,551,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACA. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

