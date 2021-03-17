Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABG opened at $190.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.