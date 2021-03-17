Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Elastic worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,317 shares of company stock worth $120,152,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.