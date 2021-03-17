Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of MicroStrategy worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 325.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $724.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.05. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6,035.75 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $19,069,226. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

