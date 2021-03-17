Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.32

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.32 and traded as high as C$39.11. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$38.98, with a volume of 174,565 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.34%.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

