RioDeFi Reaches Market Cap of $39.80 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $39.80 million and $4.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 255,967,849 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

