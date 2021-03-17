Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 13.6%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $64.74. 25,663,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,296,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 4.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 407,227 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $5,760,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

