Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 13.6%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $64.74. 25,663,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,296,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIOT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 4.56.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
