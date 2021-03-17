River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.89 Per Share

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:RIV opened at GBX 212.96 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.15. The stock has a market cap of £181.98 million and a PE ratio of 31.94. River and Mercantile Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 242 ($3.16).

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

