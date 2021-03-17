RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,510 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 40,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,150. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

