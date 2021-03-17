RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $88,000.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

RIV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,150. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

