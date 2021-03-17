RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.