RMPL (RMPL) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $673,649.50 and approximately $321.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RMPL has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.26 or 0.00461780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00061461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00079138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00620141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 811,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,627 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.