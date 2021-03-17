ROAD Market Capitalization Tops $545,409.99 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. ROAD has a market cap of $545,409.99 and $53,898.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded up 409.2% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00575698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.