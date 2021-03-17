Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Roche stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Roche by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

