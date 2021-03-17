Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $65,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,965.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,945. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $831.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.