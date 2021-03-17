Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 18,177,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
