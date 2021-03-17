ROOBEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $792,029.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00290872 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000105 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.