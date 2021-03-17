Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Down 1.2%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RROTF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

