Rope Market Capitalization Hits $2.04 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Rope has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $40,698.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $72.90 or 0.00125089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.