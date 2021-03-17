Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $44.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 117.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 24,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,006. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $12,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

