Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

