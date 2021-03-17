Router Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.52 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $392,097.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,721,094 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

