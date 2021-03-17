Roxanne Oulman Sells 12,609 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,364,700.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $361,101.33.

On Thursday, January 14th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 1,948,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medallia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.