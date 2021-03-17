Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

SJ stock opened at C$49.42 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$23.34 and a 52-week high of C$50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

