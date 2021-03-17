Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$2.25

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CJ. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.56.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$322.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

