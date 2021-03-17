Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VWAGY traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

