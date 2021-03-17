Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

