Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 24.4%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price dropped 24.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 9,797,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 1,860,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

RUBY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.