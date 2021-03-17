Ruler Protocol Price Hits $189.34 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $707,944.03 and approximately $166,653.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $189.34 or 0.00326668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00571307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

