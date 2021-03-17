RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Trading 9.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $70.00. The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $57.50. 179,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 82,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.10.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

