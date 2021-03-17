Ryan J. Faulkingham Acquires 4,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 149,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

