Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

