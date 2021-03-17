RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 433,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 362,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.
About RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
