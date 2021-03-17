RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 433,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 362,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

