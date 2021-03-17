Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,519 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. 1,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,225. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

