Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.49

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $86.44, with a volume of 15225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

