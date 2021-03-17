Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as low as C$1.78. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 965,004 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBB. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$616.35 million and a P/E ratio of -135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

